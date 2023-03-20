iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.99

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 161967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $906.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

