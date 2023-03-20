iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,996. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

