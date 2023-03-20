iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.31

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 37658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $775.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.