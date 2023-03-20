iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 147,110 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,206,786 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.