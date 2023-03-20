iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.90

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 2574529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.17.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,903,000 after buying an additional 56,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

