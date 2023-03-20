iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (XMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 31st

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMU stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting C$65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.67. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$58.09 and a 52 week high of C$68.85.

