iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $64.77. 218,657 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

