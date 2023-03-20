iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 579,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 670,391 shares.The stock last traded at $35.44 and had previously closed at $34.92.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

