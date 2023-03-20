iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 420,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 243,779 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $23.90.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

