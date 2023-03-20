iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 420,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 243,779 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $23.90.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
