iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

