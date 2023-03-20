iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

