iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,037,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.82. 2,894,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733,542. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.