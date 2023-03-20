Investments & Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 1.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. 134,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,408. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

