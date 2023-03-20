Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

2/24/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2023 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 970,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

