Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 788.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.00. 12,828,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,047,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

