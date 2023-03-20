Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 32,771 shares.The stock last traded at $29.78 and had previously closed at $29.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

