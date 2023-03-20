Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 73,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,003. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

