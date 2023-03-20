Internet Computer Trading 5% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00018420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $50.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,127,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,409,355 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

