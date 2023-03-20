Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ODP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

