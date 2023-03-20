Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells 3,395 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 3,395 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $37,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,916.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.90. 246,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,845. The stock has a market cap of $478.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

