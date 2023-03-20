Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) CEO Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper by 44.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

