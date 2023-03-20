Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 822,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,699. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

