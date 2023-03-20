Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,574. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.