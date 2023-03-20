Insider Buying: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,574. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.