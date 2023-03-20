Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 696,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,571. The firm has a market cap of $533.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

