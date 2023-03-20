InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 4.0 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$208.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

About InPlay Oil

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

