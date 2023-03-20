Incyte’s (INCY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,747 shares of company stock worth $9,346,885 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

