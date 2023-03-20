Incyte’s (INCY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,747 shares of company stock worth $9,346,885 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

