Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

