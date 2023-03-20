IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 4.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 68,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 175,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
