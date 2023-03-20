IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 4.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 68,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 175,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.