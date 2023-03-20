ICON (ICX) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $219.69 million and $29.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,454,677 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,415,358.2011505 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22042226 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,195,005.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.