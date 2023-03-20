Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Financial Contrast

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Hudbay Minerals 4.82% 1.70% 0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -26.36 Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.82 $70.38 million $0.26 17.50

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 130.16%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than American Lithium.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats American Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

