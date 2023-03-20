HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 515.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,812 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of HubSpot worth $59,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

Shares of HUBS opened at $397.48 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

