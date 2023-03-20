Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

HUBB stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.94. 47,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.60. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.