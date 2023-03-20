Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £30,240 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cripps acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($36,855.58).

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 675.80 ($8.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,876. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.69, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 832.20 ($10.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 606.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,281.25%.

HWDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.04) to GBX 580 ($7.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.60) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.71) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.29).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

