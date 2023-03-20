HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $870,025.38 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,688,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,830,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE HRT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 314,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.