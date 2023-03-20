Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAI) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 21st. Hesai Group had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Hesai Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Hesai Group stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

