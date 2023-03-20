Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 240,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,086. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

