Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $11.33 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

LLY opened at $326.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $310.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

