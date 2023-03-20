Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,671 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $988,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,555. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.