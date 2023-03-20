HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $430.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

