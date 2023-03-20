GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
ICLTF opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$1.99.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
