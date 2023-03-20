GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

ICLTF opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$1.99.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

