Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GYC. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GYC stock opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a one year high of €20.14 ($21.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.92 and a 200-day moving average of €9.98.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

