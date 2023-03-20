Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 6.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Golub Capital BDC worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

GBDC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.54. 125,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,708. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

