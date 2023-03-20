GogolCoin (GOL) Price Down 17.3% This Week

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $53,463.28 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

