Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company's stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 21,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.17. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.



