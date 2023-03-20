Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.92

Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 684830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

