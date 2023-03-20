Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 58,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 475,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

