Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 2.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $5,125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

PJAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,517 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.