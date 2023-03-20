General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.18. 10,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

