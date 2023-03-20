Galxe Price Reaches $1.92 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $104.39 million and $30.75 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00356147 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,261.07 or 0.25886017 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

