Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:FSP opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

